HM Payson & Co. Acquires 4,457 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.0% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $66,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 53.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,696,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $797,228,000 after buying an additional 265,070 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $686,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $334.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,636,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,980. The company has a market capitalization of $333.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.82.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 511,710 shares of company stock worth $162,412,135. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

