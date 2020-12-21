Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HTH. ValuEngine cut Hilltop from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Hilltop alerts:

HTH stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $604.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.15 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.