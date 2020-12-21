Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 42.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTZ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Hertz Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 46,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 93,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,653 shares during the period. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HTZ opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

