Heritage Trust Co Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,628 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $126.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

