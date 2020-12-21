Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HTGC. JMP Securities upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hercules Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of HTGC opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol L. Foster bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 83,777 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

