Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,909 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 204.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 459,234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,348.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 136,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 126,696 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 94,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 83.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 215.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 106,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 72,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. BidaskClub raised Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Carol L. Foster purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $14.19 on Monday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.