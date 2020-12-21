Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.13. Hemisphere Media Group has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $15.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 349.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

