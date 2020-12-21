Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Cap of $222.88 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $222.88 million and $19.43 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00054931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00142594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021876 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.00767313 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00167548 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00388415 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,435,507,149 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

