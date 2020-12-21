Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 124,134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heartland Express news, Director James G. Pratt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

