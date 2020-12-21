Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HTA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.
HTA stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38.
In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth $79,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.
About Healthcare Trust of America
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
