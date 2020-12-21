Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HTA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

HTA stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth $79,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

