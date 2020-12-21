Head-To-Head Review: Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) & RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

52.4% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and RBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $283.28 million 2.24 $70.67 million $1.43 8.80 RBB Bancorp $160.04 million 1.90 $39.21 million $1.95 7.91

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 20.64% 7.75% 0.80% RBB Bancorp 21.00% 8.05% 1.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lakeland Bancorp and RBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 RBB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

RBB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential downside of 17.32%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Lakeland Bancorp.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats RBB Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities, as well as commercial title insurance services and life insurance products. The company operates 52 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey and Highland Mills, New York; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Iselin, Jackson, Montville, Teaneck, and Waldwick; and 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and trust, remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services, as well as operates a loan production office in California. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of April 20, 2020, it operated 10 branches in Los Angeles County; 2 branches in Ventura County; 1 branch in Irvine, California; 1 branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; 7 branches and 1 loan operation center in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York; and 3 branches in Chicago, Illinois. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

