Head-To-Head Contrast: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) vs. Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Manning & Napier shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Manning & Napier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Manning & Napier’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $84.08 million 1.21 $5.91 million N/A N/A Manning & Napier $136.00 million 0.69 $1.43 million $0.17 33.59

Westwood Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manning & Napier.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Manning & Napier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 3.08% 2.85% 2.45% Manning & Napier 3.60% 11.30% 6.79%

Risk and Volatility

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manning & Napier has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westwood Holdings Group and Manning & Napier, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Manning & Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Manning & Napier beats Westwood Holdings Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

