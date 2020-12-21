Head-To-Head Contrast: Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) versus Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Maverix Metals and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals 16.03% 4.87% 3.84% Sandstorm Gold 10.10% 3.06% 2.84%

Volatility and Risk

Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maverix Metals and Sandstorm Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million 22.01 -$7.67 million $0.06 87.00 Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 15.88 $16.40 million $0.09 81.00

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Sandstorm Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Maverix Metals and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sandstorm Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67

Maverix Metals presently has a consensus price target of $6.96, indicating a potential upside of 33.38%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $12.13, indicating a potential upside of 66.32%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Maverix Metals.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Maverix Metals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MacMillan Minerals Inc. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 191 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Honduras, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

