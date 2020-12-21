Head to Head Contrast: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) & Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

This table compares Federated Hermes and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 21.72% 28.99% 16.18% Dundee -313.10% -26.38% -16.22%

76.0% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federated Hermes and Dundee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 2.15 $272.34 million $2.69 10.69 Dundee $22.06 million 5.08 -$11.55 million N/A N/A

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Federated Hermes and Dundee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 4 1 0 2.20 Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federated Hermes currently has a consensus price target of $28.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.01%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Dundee.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Dundee on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.