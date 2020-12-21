Head to Head Comparison: Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) & Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA)

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) and Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Paya and Baltic International USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% Baltic International USA N/A N/A -849.48%

This table compares Paya and Baltic International USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 74.28 Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Paya and Baltic International USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paya presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.19%. Given Paya’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than Baltic International USA.

Risk & Volatility

Paya has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA has a beta of 41.94, meaning that its stock price is 4,094% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paya beats Baltic International USA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

About Baltic International USA

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

