Head-To-Head Comparison: eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) vs. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB)

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of eXp World shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of eXp World shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares eXp World and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World 1.66% 32.54% 16.31% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for eXp World and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eXp World 0 0 2 0 3.00 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

eXp World currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential downside of 55.04%. Given eXp World’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe eXp World is more favorable than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eXp World and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World $979.94 million 5.48 -$9.53 million ($0.15) -511.60 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than eXp World.

Summary

eXp World beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also provides VirBELA, a virtual reality software platform focused on education and team development with clients in various industries ranging from government to retail. In addition, it develops eXp World, a cloud campus that provides access to collaborative tools, training, and socialization for the real estate agents and employees. Further, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through proprietary technology enabled services, as well as technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

