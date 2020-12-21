Head to Head Comparison: DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) & Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Laboratory Co. of America and DermTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Co. of America 0 1 15 0 2.94 DermTech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus price target of $225.19, indicating a potential upside of 9.79%. DermTech has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 44.18%. Given DermTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than Laboratory Co. of America.

Profitability

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Co. of America 6.79% 21.05% 8.83% DermTech -577.75% -65.00% -58.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of DermTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Laboratory Co. of America has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and DermTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Co. of America $11.55 billion 1.73 $823.80 million $11.32 18.12 DermTech $3.36 million 90.34 -$19.69 million ($2.81) -5.51

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than DermTech. DermTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laboratory Co. of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats DermTech on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. The company also provides testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular and infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and medical drug monitoring; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other procedures. In addition, it provides a suite of applications to enable patients, healthcare providers, health systems, accountable care organizations, and insurers with access to LCD's data and services, as well as billing for laboratory services. Further, it offers end-to-end drug development, medical device, and diagnostic development solutions from research to clinical development and commercial market access. The company primarily serves managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, governmental agencies, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and independent clinical laboratories. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has collaborations with the Boston University, Columbia University, Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, Yale University, and QIAGEN N.V; and Ciox Health for the creation of COVID-19 patient data registry in the United States. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company is also developing non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and non-melanoma skin cancer risk assessment products. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

