Head-To-Head Analysis: Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW) versus Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW) and Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Premier Power Renewable Energy and Exelon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Power Renewable Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Exelon 1 2 3 0 2.33

Exelon has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.88%. Given Exelon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exelon is more favorable than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Premier Power Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelon has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Power Renewable Energy and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A Exelon 7.15% 9.24% 2.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premier Power Renewable Energy and Exelon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exelon $34.44 billion 1.21 $2.94 billion $3.22 13.22

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. 62.6% of Premier Power Renewable Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Exelon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exelon beats Premier Power Renewable Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Power Renewable Energy Company Profile

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and integration of ground mount and rooftop solar energy systems for commercial, industrial, residential, agricultural, and equity fund customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also provides a range of installation services to its solar energy customers, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services. In addition, the company distributes solar energy system components comprising racking, wiring, inverters, solar modules, and other related components to smaller solar developers and integrators. Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, finance, supply management, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

