Head to Head Analysis: 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) & Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Rackspace Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group $544.25 million 6.64 -$26.18 million ($0.24) -133.33 Rackspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rackspace Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 21Vianet Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 21Vianet Group and Rackspace Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 21Vianet Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 Rackspace Technology 0 0 9 0 3.00

21Vianet Group presently has a consensus price target of $25.93, suggesting a potential downside of 18.96%. Rackspace Technology has a consensus price target of $27.89, suggesting a potential upside of 38.96%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than 21Vianet Group.

Profitability

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group -55.01% -49.02% -15.31% Rackspace Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats 21Vianet Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network. The company's hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; Hybrid IT Services, which provide customers with a complete package of infrastructure service offerings; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network service. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 26 self-built and 51 partnered data centers located in approximately 20 cities with 36,291 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. 21Vianet Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. The Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications, managed security, and data services, as well as professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves automotive, digital agencies, education, energy, financial services, gaming, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, non-profit, retail, and public sectors. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

