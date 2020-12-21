HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

SMED has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Shares of SMED opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.93 million, a PE ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 178.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

