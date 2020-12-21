Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HVT. TheStreet raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Sidoti increased their price target on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $531.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

In other news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

