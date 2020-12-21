Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $35.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.57.

Several analysts have commented on HOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

HOG opened at $35.72 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 39.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,523,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,188 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after acquiring an additional 476,504 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,628,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,846,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,865,000 after acquiring an additional 628,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

