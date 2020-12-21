Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.55

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.55 and last traded at $61.55, with a volume of 20020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.63.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In other news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 800,094 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth about $31,596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 97.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 416,949 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,226,000 after purchasing an additional 355,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27,629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 332,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 331,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.