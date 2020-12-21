Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 78.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $13,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,110,000 after buying an additional 448,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,837,000 after buying an additional 496,546 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,330,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,975,000 after buying an additional 72,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 88,021 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 35,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,438,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,193,153. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $365,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,158 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 268.19 and a beta of 1.76. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

