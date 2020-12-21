H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given “Neutral” Rating by Smith Barney Citigroup Analysts

Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

FUL opened at $52.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $55.28.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $691.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $343,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 27,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,366,616.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,533,830.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,976. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 41.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 159,540 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,771.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100,323 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 3,189.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

