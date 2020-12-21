Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells $320,256.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $320,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,886.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $125.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average is $111.38. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $129.65.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,507.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 119.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

