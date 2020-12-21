Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 639 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Source Capital worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOR. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Source Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 79,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 36.4% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SOR opened at $40.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Atteberry purchased 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $63,842.25. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,706.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $27,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $410,332 in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

