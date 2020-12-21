Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 864.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.

NYSE EDD opened at $6.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

