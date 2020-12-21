Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $217,000 in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the second quarter worth $260,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 9.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $222,574.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,044.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,522. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Magellan Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $79.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.60. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $87.52.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

