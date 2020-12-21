Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 7,809,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,372 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,571,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,962 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,754,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 869,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 170,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

ESRT stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -947.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESRT. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

