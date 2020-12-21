Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,383 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,996,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,269,000 after purchasing an additional 139,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 493.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,063,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 884,179 shares in the last quarter.

SC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

NYSE:SC opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

