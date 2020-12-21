Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 4,913 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 27.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,043,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ATI shares. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

NYSE ATI opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

