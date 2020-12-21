Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 52.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.07. 1,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569. The company has a market cap of $74.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

