Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 52.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.07. 1,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569. The company has a market cap of $74.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $25.24.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.
