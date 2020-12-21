Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

GO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,769.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $169,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $510,288.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,052 shares of company stock worth $25,187,791 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of GO stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

