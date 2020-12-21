GridCoin Trading 11.9% Higher This Week (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $833.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GridCoin has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 441,179,905 coins and its circulating supply is 410,526,873 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

