Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock opened at C$1.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.99 million and a P/E ratio of -66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$1.88.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.