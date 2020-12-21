Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stake Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,796,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,564,000 after buying an additional 79,003 shares during the period. No Street GP LP lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,939,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 618.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 808,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 109,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.45.

In other Green Dot news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $53,436.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $30,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,325.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 715,116 shares of company stock worth $37,307,965 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

