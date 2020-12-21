Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Holdings Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Green Dot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $30,755.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,325.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $595,943.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,406.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 715,116 shares of company stock worth $37,307,965 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDOT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.45.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $56.15 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

