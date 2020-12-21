Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 76,407 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,407 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CEVA were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CEVA by 77.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CEVA by 321.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.55 million, a PE ratio of 3,989.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

