Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,866 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Domtar were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 64.1% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,554,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 607,288 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domtar by 91.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after buying an additional 726,262 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Domtar by 40.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 91.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 499,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domtar by 25.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFS opened at $32.20 on Monday. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.25 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFS. ValuEngine downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

