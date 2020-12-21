Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 2,304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of LHCG opened at $219.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

