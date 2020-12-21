Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $196,000 Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,557 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AUPH. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,474,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after buying an additional 1,292,599 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $4,191,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 146.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 260,631 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 277.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 315,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 231,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8,402.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 211,063 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUPH opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

