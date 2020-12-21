Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPVG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.7% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 47,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPVG shares. TheStreet raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

NYSE TPVG opened at $12.68 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

