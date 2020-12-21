Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,676 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 63.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 32.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1,307.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -137.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

