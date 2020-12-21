Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 4,220 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.85. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

