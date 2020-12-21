Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 185,799 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 244.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,799 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of The Carlyle Group worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,666,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 93,289 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 302,908 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 89,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 790,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,489,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $30.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

