Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

GSBC stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $64.42.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

