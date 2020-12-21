Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $25.29. 104,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,190. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.96). As a group, research analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christy L. Shaffer acquired 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,178,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

