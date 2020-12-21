GravityCoin Trading Up 31.7% This Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 94.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $112,326.54 and approximately $1,249.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00148043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00021835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.30 or 0.00791370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00212939 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00370134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00118369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00074156 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,943,496 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

