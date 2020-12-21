Graham Harris Sells 24,700 Shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Director Graham Harris sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$69,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,073,420 shares in the company, valued at C$3,005,576.

Graham Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Graham Harris sold 100,000 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$302,000.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Graham Harris sold 100,000 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$256,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Graham Harris acquired 15,000 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$23,550.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Graham Harris bought 15,200 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,560.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Graham Harris bought 9,800 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,680.00.

CVE ML opened at C$2.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.29 million and a PE ratio of -56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 29.97 and a current ratio of 30.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.51. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.18.

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

